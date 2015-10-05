Spaghetti Squash Shrimp Scampi

If you’ve never made spaghetti squash, I promise it’s worth a try. A wonderful alternative to traditional pasta, spaghetti squash doesn’t taste like spaghetti, but has a slightly sweet and nutty flavor. The first time I shredded the “spaghetti” from this amazing vegetable was truly a memorable culinary experience. With the help of a fork, the shreds appear like magic and really resemble noodles.

There are so many pasta dishes you can use spaghetti squash for. It’s also great on its own as a side dish or baked as a casserole. Since I love shrimp scampi, but don’t eat wheat products these days, this recipe hits the spot. Anytime I’m craving pasta – my comfort food – I head to the grocery store and buy one of these yellow beauties. It takes a while to roast but as I mentioned, it’s worth the time.

So, gather the ingredients listed below and let’s get cooking!

Step 1:

Preheat oven to 375 degrees. In the meantime, microwave squash on high 3 – 4 minutes. This softens it so you can cut it in half.

Step 2:

Cut squash in half lengthwise.

Step 3:

Scrape out the seeds and pulp.

Step 4:

Drizzle squash with olive oil and season with dried oregano and basil, garlic powder, and salt and pepper.

Step 5:

Place on a baking pan in oven and bake 45-50 minutes or until squash is soft.

Step 6:

Remove squash from the oven and allow to cool. You can put it in the fridge to speed up this process. While the squash is cooling, start making the shrimp scampi. In a medium skillet over medium heat, melt butter with olive oil.

Step 7:

Add garlic.

Step 8:

Add shrimp and sauté about 5 minutes, flipping halfway. Add red pepper, salt, and pepper. Lastly, add lemon zest and lemon juice. Set aside.

Step 9:

Using a fork, shred spaghetti squash into a large bowl.

Step 10:

Add shrimp mixture and top with chives. Serve hot.

"Spaghetti"

1 large (or 2 small) spaghetti squash

1 tsp. extra-virgin olive oil

1 tsp. dried oregano

1 tsp. dried basil

1 tsp. garlic powder

Salt and pepper to taste

Shrimp Scampi

10 oz. peeled and deveined shrimp

4 Tbsp. butter

1 Tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil

3 cloves minced garlic

½ tsp. crushed red pepper flakes

Salt and pepper to taste

Zest of 1 lemon

Juice of 1 lemon

2 Tbsp. minced chives