6 Tips to Improve Your Healthy Lifestyle

Prior to starting my journey toward living a healthier life, I often asked myself, “Where do I begin?” This lingering question kept me from reaching my weight-loss goals, so I reached out to health coach, Veronica Valle-Thau at HMSA Well-Being Connect for tips on getting started on improving my healthy lifestyle. Here are her six tips:

1. Identify your reason for why you want to improve your health.

Ask yourself, “Self! Why do you want to improve your health?” Is it to manage a medical condition, manage stress, or lose weight? Discover your motivation and write it down where you can see it, like (on a white board, in your planner, or in your cell phone., etc.).

2. Learn more about your goal.

Once you discover your motivation, learn more about your goal by narrowing your focus. Need help? Give HMSA Well-Being Connect a call at 1 (855) 329-5461 toll-free Monday – Friday 8 a.m. – 7 p.m., Saturday 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. for help and resources via web and mail.

3. Concentrate on activities you like and are able to do.

After you narrow your focus, concentrate on activities you like and are able to do. You are more likely to lose motivation when you force yourself to take part in activities that do not interest you. If you like being in the water, sign-up for an aqua aerobics class at a community pool or start swimming laps at the beach.

Check out the different Well-Being Workshops and other community activities available in Island Scene’s ‘Out and About’ section.

4. Set a S.M.A.R.T. goal.

When setting goals for yourself, you want it to be a S.M.A.R.T. one: Specific, Measurable, Attainable, Relevant, and Time Specific! Need help? Below are some examples:

Example 1: I will measure my blood sugar twice a day to track how far under 130 I am until my appointment in the next two weeks.

Example 2: I will aim to consume three servings of vegetables for the next three days.

Remember that you can modify and change your goal based on your results and keep things positive. None of that, “I will cut out french fries” negative lingo we all tend to use.

5. Gather support.

Setting goals is so much more fun when you have support cheering you on. Don’t be ashamed to tell your family and friends about your efforts. Hopefully they’ll join you in making a change in their lives too.

6. Take the Well-Being 5 to get an overall picture of your health.

Take this 15 minute survey at hmsa.com/wellbeing to learn more about the areas of your life that have the greatest impact on your well-being.

If you too are wondering how to get started with your healthy lifestyle goals, follow the above tips or give HMSA Well-Being Connect a call at 1 (855) 329-5461 toll-free Monday – Friday 8 a.m. – 7 p.m., Saturday 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. to talk to a coach. They are more than happy to help you get started on the right path.