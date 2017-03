Step Out Walk to Stop Diabetes

Join the American Diabetes Association for Step Out! Walk to Stop Diabetes. Take a brisk 2.3 mile walk around Kapiolani Park and the Honolulu Zoo with thousands of others walking together to find a cure for diabetes. Return to the park for a robust health fair, local entertainment, and keiki activities. Registration is free and fundraising is encouraged. For more information, see diabetes.org/stepouthawaii.

Cost: Free