Stress Bucket

Each of us has a limited amount of stress we can "hold" before overflow occurs. Knowing how to "drain" this stress is crucial in preventing high blood pressure, anxiety, and other health afflictions. Join us and realize practical and often enjoyable ways to lower the volume of stress in your "bucket." All events are subject to change; visit hmsa.com for the current workshop schedule or call 1 (855) 329-5461 toll-free to register. (Please register three days prior to workshop date).

Contact: 1 (855) 329-5461

Cost: Free for HMSA members; Non-members may attend if space is available