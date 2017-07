Submit Your Event to Our Calendar!

Calling all companies, non-profit organizations, and event goers! Submit your event to our Well-Being Hawaii calendar!

Our calendar gets updated once a week with community events and workshops, and we want you to be part of the fun. Email us the who, what, where, when, and a short description to your event and we’ll be more than happy to post it to our calendar as well as our Facebook.

Don’t be shy! Email us today!