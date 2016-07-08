Summer Fun at Hawaii State Farm Fair

Even though I grew up on vast and beautiful Hawaii Island, my experience with farm life was limited. My parents took us to the rodeo (once) and we enjoyed pony rides at Waimea Cherry Blossom Festival each February. But that was pretty much the extent of it.

Even so, our family would have loved the Hawaii State Farm Fair, which will be held at Kualoa Ranch this weekend on July 9 and 10. The fair has something for everyone – plant sale for mom, ono grinds for dad, and animals for the keiki. Even now, well past elementary school age and with no children of my own, it’s definitely an event I’d like to check out.

The annual Hawaii State Farm Fair started in 1962 to help promote awareness of Hawaii’s agricultural and ranching industries. Now in its 53rd year, the fair has been expanded to include more interactive activities for children. Team HMSA will have the blender bike available for kids (and adults) to make their own berry smoothie. They’ll also have feed the cow and pig bean toss game and representatives available should you have any questions about your plan.

Attendees can also delight in corn on the cob, grass-fed beef burgers, shave ice, and other local food available for purchase.

The event is free for children and students with a valid student ID, and $5 for the general public. Free parking is available. For more information, visit www.hawaiistatefarmfair.org.