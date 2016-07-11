Super Easy Carrot Top Pesto

Pesto. Quick and easy to prepare, it’s the perfect summertime food. In minutes you can whip up a delicious pasta sauce, dip, or sandwich spread. My favorite is one made with carrot tops and a bit of basil. It’s a wonderfully mild pesto and a great way to use up all parts of your carrot!

Ingredients

1 cup carrot tops (leafy parts only), packed

¼ cup basil, packed

¼ cup almonds, roasted

¼ cup parmesan cheese*

6-8 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

2-3 tablespoons fresh lemon juice

2-3 large cloves garlic

Salt to taste

Directions

1. Rinse greens and pull off all the “leafy” parts.

2. Add all ingredients (except salt) into a food processor or blender. *The cheese can be omitted if you desire a dairy-free pesto.

3. Pulse, then blend.

4. Salt to taste.

Note: Pesto is personal. There is no right or wrong and every batch is unique. One tip I'd like to share is to always start with half the amount of oil, garlic, and lemon juice. After blending, taste. Add more oil, garlic, or lemon juice until you get your perfect pesto.