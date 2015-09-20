Sweeten Your Potato Chips

What tastes better and is nutritionally better for you than store-bought potato chips?

Homemade ones, of course.

It may be easier to just grab a bag of potato chips at your local store but they’re loaded with trans fats, sodium, and calories. Since they don’t fit into a healthy lifestyle, what’s a chip-lover to do?

Enter the purple potato.

Okinawan sweet potatoes make the perfect chip and pack a powerful purple punch to your health. These terrific tubers are among one of the healthiest foods around and contain antioxidants, and a slew of vitamins and minerals. They also support a strong immune system, improved memory, eye health and digestive heath; and have anti-inflammatory properties. All this, and they taste amazing!

While this recipe calls for the chips to be fried, you can easily bake or roast them to cut down on calories. I fry mine in avocado oil because it’s healthier and has high smoke point, bringing the chips to a perfect crisp. You can also use coconut or olive oil as healthy options.

Once you’ve sliced two potatoes as thinly as possible (I used a mandolin set to 1/16th inch), place them into a colander and toss with a pinch of salt. Let them sit for about 20 minutes, which will dry them out. Then, rinse them and lay them out to dry on a paper towel for about 15 minutes.

While they are drying, fill a cast iron skillet with your oil and heat over medium to 350 degrees. Once the oil is hot, place slices into the skillet (about ten at a time) and fry for 30-45 seconds on one side, then flip and repeat. They cook fast, so be sure and watch them closely.

When ready, remove chips with metal tongs and place on paper towels to cool. Repeat process until chips have been fried. If desired, you can add your chips to a paper bag, add another pinch of salt, and shake.

Enjoy!

Perfectly Crispy Okinawan Sweet Potato Chips

Ingredients

2 Okinawan sweet potatoes, peeled and thinly sliced with knife or mandolin (1/16th inch)

Pinch of salt

1 cup oil (avocado, coconut, or olive)

Directions

1. Place sliced chips in colander and toss with salt. Let sit for 20 minutes then rinse and dry on paper towel for 15 minutes.

2. Heat oil in cast iron skillet over medium heat to 350 degrees.

3. Adding about ten chips at a time and fry for 30-45 seconds on one side, then flip and repeat.

4. Remove chips with metal tongs and dry on paper towels. Repeat until all chips are fried.

5. If desired, place chips in paper bag, and toss with pinch of salt.