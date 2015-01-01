Take a Look at Stress: Health Education Workshop

The link between stress, sleep deprivation, and chronic illness has been known for decades. Fortunately, there’s a relatively easy and effective “relaxation response,” as described by cardiologist Herbert Benson. This workshop will help you unwind after a stressful day and get a good night’s sleep.

