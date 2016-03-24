Taste Test: Fresh Eggs vs. Store-Bought

By Jamie Nakasone and Fernando Pacheco

More people today appreciate the benefits of eating fresh, farm-raised produce. You just have to count the farmers markets around the state to realize the popularity of this trend. However, many of us struggle to balance convenience and cost with our desire to eat fresh foods.

One such decision for your average health-conscious consumer is where to get your eggs. These lovely white (or brown or blue) eggs are packed with good stuff like protein, vitamins, and minerals. They’re so versatile, you can use it in the kitchen six ways to Sunday, and then sprinkle the shells in your garden to benefit your plants.

So will you get your eggs from the supermarket or an egg farm? Convenience and cost aside, you may wonder, “What’s the difference in taste?”

We at Well-Being Hawaii wondered the same thing, so we decided to do a taste test. Are fresh eggs all they’re cracked up to be?

Our egg-loving taste testers Trey and Christa ended up split on their preferences, but we want to know what you think. Do you prefer one or the other, or is there no difference at all? Share your thoughts or comments below or in Facebook.