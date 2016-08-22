The Do’s & Don’ts of Contact Lenses

I got my first pair of glasses in middle school. They were blue, plastic, and revelatory. For the first time I saw clearly what was just beyond my arm’s length – floating specks of dust, leaves rustling in the breeze, the teacher’s whiteboard.

I didn’t think it could get any better, but then I got my first pair of contact lenses. No dirty glasses to repeatedly wipe clean and no frames falling off my face while playing sports? Heaven!

That’s why I take extra time to care for my contacts, because the last thing I need is an eye infection or other vision complication.

August 22-26 is National Contact Lens Health Week. If you’re a contact lenses wearer like me, follow these tips from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to keep your eyes as healthy as possible:

Wash your hands with soap and water before touching your contacts.

Don’t sleep in your contacts unless your eye doctor prescribes it.

Keep water away from your contacts.

Rub and rinse your contacts with contact lens disinfection solution to clean them. Never use water or saliva to clean them.

Rub and rinse your contacts’ case with contact lens solution and dry it with a clean tissue. Never use water to clean your case.

Always use fresh contact lens disinfecting solution in your case; don’t mix fresh solution with old solution.

Remove your contacts right away if you have eye pain, discomfort, redness, or blurred vision.

Carry a pair of glasses in case you need to take out your contacts unexpectedly.

Get more information on contact lens health at cdc.gov.