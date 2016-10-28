The Internet Made Me Get a Cat

I have a cat. She’s almost 3 years old, black with a few white hairs, and weighs about 10 pounds. Her name is Ripley.

Big deal. Lots of people have cats. The thing is, I’ve always had dogs and was never interested in cats. I didn’t hate them, but I didn’t love them. Never wanted anything to do with cats. That is, until I saw pictures and videos of cats everywhere on social media.

Cats snuggling with dogs. Cats massaging dogs. Cat asking human for a hug. Cat soothing a crying baby. Two cats having a chat. Cat saves boy from dog attack. Cats in boxes. Cats in bags. Maru. Grumpy Cat.

I had to get a cat.

I picked Ripley from a litter of four because she’s black (the least likely to get adopted) and has a slightly kinked 6-inch tail. She’s beautiful, graceful, clumsy, silly, and curious about everything. She’s not afraid of our three Schipperkes, dogs that were bred to chase rats on barges in Belgium. (Ripley doesn’t run from them, so their prey instincts aren’t aroused.)

Just like my dogs, Ripley contributes to my well-being. They’re cute, lovable, calming, affectionate, demanding, annoying, and anything else a human family member can be. But since everything about Ripley is new to me, I think she creates new neural pathways in my brain. And that’s important for someone my age.

Celebrate National Cat Day with me on October 29 – show me pictures of your cats!