The Top 5 New Year's Resolutions

Earlier this month Team HMSA kicked off 2016 at Eat the Street Kapolei to celebrate the recent completed development at the Kapolei Lofts. Booth visitors were encouraged to write down their 2016 New Year’s resolutions on our “resolution wall.” Here are the top five resolutions that people are willing to work on to improve their well-being. Does yours fall on our list?

1. Stay fit and healthy

According to a 2015 survey by Nielsen, staying fit and healthy is the top resolution (37 percent) for the New Year. Losing weight comes in at a close second (32 percent). Jumpstart your health and fitness goals and learn how to eat healthier and move more by signing up for one of our health education classes like Laugh – Sing – Move or Pass the Azodicarbonamide. More health education classes can be found on our events page.

2. Stress less

It makes sense that “stress less” would be one of the top five New Year’s resolutions. We know that being stress-free is an important part of good health and well-being. Carve an hour or two from your busy schedule and downshift. Need an idea? You can hit the gym, go to the beach, hangout with friends after work, or try this new trend of adult coloring.

3. Travel

It’s nice to get away from reality once in a while and what better way to do that than to travel? Ease your travel anxieties by packing your suitcase like a pro or check out these travel hacks from the Well-Being Hawaii bloggers.

4. Save money

Finances are something that has a big effect on our lives. Getting your debt, bills, and savings in order can greatly improve your well-being. In Hawaii, where the cost of living is very high, this can seem especially difficult, but with a little creativity, these tips can help you get there.

5. Work on faith-based relationships

According to the Blue Zones Project by Healthways, people that are part of a faith-based community “belong to live long.” Read more about the Blue Zones Project in this exclusive interview on Well-Being Hawaii.

What are your New Year’s resolutions and how do you plan on sticking to it? Share with us in the comments below.