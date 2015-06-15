Three Quick and Dirty Fitness Secrets

By Danielle Douglass and Neal Iwamoto

We’ve teamed up with Certified Personal Trainer and Strength and Conditioning Specialist Tim Rabetoy to learn three simple fitness secrets for getting the best results from your fitness program. These tips apply to all levels of fitness. Whether you’re a die-hard gym rat, returning to fitness, or just starting to work out for the first time, these tips will help you maximize your time and effort.

Secret #1: Technique Counts

Yes, it really does! Your muscles have to work just as hard to control the weight on the way down as they do on the way up. By executing sound technique, you double your efficiency and ultimately your results.

Tim’s Quick Tip: No matter what exercise you’re doing, make sure to control the weight in both directions. A general rule of thumb is to come down at half the speed you went up.

Secret #2: Repetitions Count … But Stop Counting Them!

Seriously, stop keeping track! Instead of counting repetitions, focus on challenging your body instead. If you’re doing 10 reps of an exercise—but are capable of doing more—you’re simply doing maintenance work at best and preventing yourself from achieving any fitness gains.

Tim’s Quick Tip: Exercise to the point of failure. You should only count reps when determining the weight to use for an exercise. If you can do more than 15 reps, increase the weight. Once you can do more than 15 with the new weight, increase it again.

Secret #3: Rest Counts

We know it’s hard, but it’s necessary! There’s a reason why your body is sore after a hard workout. When you’re in the gym exercising, you’re not building muscle, you’re actually breaking it down. The muscle-building occurs when you’re resting your body after a workout. So if you’re working the same muscle groups day-in and day-out without rest, you’re never giving your muscles a chance to fully rebuild.

Tim’s Quick Tip: Split your workouts so they work different muscle groups. Your body needs sufficient time to rest and recuperate. A good starting schedule is legs and abdominals on Monday and Thursday, upper body on Tuesday and Friday, and resting on Wednesday, Saturday, and Sunday.

Be sure to check out the next Fo Real Fitness, as we reveal more fitness news and tips!

Tim has over 19 years of experience in fitness, rehab, and physical therapy. He’s a professional athlete, Certified Personal Trainer, and Medical Exercise Specialist. He specializes in body transformation, strength training, exercise rehabilitation, and medical exercises for injuries. He’s worked with over 30,000 people throughout his career, including the Governor of Utah and his staff. Tim is also a professional arm wrestler, and has competed and placed in some of the biggest arm wrestling competitions in the country.