Recognizing HMSA's Social Media Coordinator

Trey Takahashi, HMSA's Social Media Coordinator and Well-Being Hawaii blogger, recently received a top award for his accomplishments in social media. Congratulations Trey!

Last month, I was humbly nominated as one of the Top 5 Social Media Influencers in Hawaii and was very lucky to have been awarded one of the coveted top five spots!

I wanted to thank everyone who took time out of their day to vote – none of the nominees could have won without your efforts and support.

Also, many thanks to the 8th Annual Digital Marketing Summit for a great event and taking the time to recognize individuals in social media.

What does this mean?

This award is great. It validates what I’ve spent much of my career doing. There are so many fantastic marketing and advertising professionals in Hawaii and I would say what makes us stand out, from the rest, is simple.

Social media, in its name, is about being social. Without being able to connect to people, it becomes more difficult to build a following, or friends, online and offline.

I’m so thankful for social media allowing me to share experiences with my friends, family, and colleagues, whether we’re together or far apart. It’s an exciting ride and it’s only just begun!

I also wanted to say thank you to HMSA and to everyone for supporting my job!

I love being part of HMSA because I feel like the work that I do, and the work that my HMSA family does, makes a difference to the people in our community. I love going home knowing that I am doing something meaningful and important. I know that HMSA will be there for me, my family, our members, and Hawaii's communities.