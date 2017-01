UH JABSOM Community Health Fair

“Lamalama Kaʻili” (“Glow with Health”), will feature booths and activities, speakers and entertainment, all focused on better health and sponsored by the MD students of the University of Hawaiʻi John A. Burns School of Medicine. Begins 11:30 am until 3:30 pm, on the UH Med Campus in Kakaʻako. For questions or more information, email your inquiry to: healthfairjabsom@gmail.com.

Contact: healthfairjabsom@gmail.com