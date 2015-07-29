#UpgradeYourWorld Launched!

Fans celebrated the Windows 10 launch this morning at the Microsoft Store in Ala Moana Center.

With live hands-on demos, fans got to experience Windows 10 firsthand. One of the biggest, best news is that the start button and desktop is back!

“A new era of Windows starts today. From the beginning, Windows 10 has been unique — built with feedback from over 5 million fans, delivered as a service, and offered as a free upgrade,” says Terry Myerson, executive vice president, Windows and Devices Group, at Microsoft.

Along with the launch of Windows 10, Microsoft launched their #UpgradeYourWorld campaign!

This social campaign encourages individuals and organizations to share their stories of how they give back and empower the world.

“We’ll mark the launch of Windows 10 by celebrating the people and organizations that upgrade the world every day — and by helping them do more in their communities,” says Yusuf Mehdi, corporate vice president of Windows and Devices Marketing at Microsoft.

For example, to improve the community that we work and play in, #TeamHMSA walks around the neighboring community to pick up trash along the sidewalks and on the road.

Team HMSA participated in National Walk@Lunch Day today and helped beautify the community by picking up trash along the way! Just one small step to improving your well-being and the community!#NWLDHI Posted by HMSA on Wednesday, April 29, 2015

For additional information on #UpgradeYourWorld: microsoft.com/en-us/windows/upgradeyourworld/