Walk Around the Block With a Doc

Wilcox Medical Center invites you to Walk Around the Block With a Doc. Meet in the Wilcox Medical Center lobby at 7 am to walk around the campus with a physician. Then enjoy a healthy breakfast and discussion on a health topic by walking physician. Bring your questions and a friend! It's a great way to start the day, and it's free! Call 245-1198 to register.

Contact: (808) 245-1198

Cost: Free