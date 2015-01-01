Walk with a Doc Oahu

Walk with a Doc Oahu is a free family event every Saturday at the Patsy T. Mink "Central Oahu Regional Park" or (C.O.R.P.) in Central Oahu. We meet at the park, near the tennis courts, and start promptly at 8 am. We start with a 5 minute health tip, then warm up, walk for 50 minutes then regroup for a cool down and fruit and water refreshments donated each week. We end at 9 am and welcome people of all ages and fitness levels to join us. New participants should arrive at 7:45 am to register.

Cost: Free