Walk With a Doc Oahu

Walk With a Doc Oahu is a free family event every Saturday at the Patsy T. Mink Park in Central Oahu. We meet at the park, near the tennis courts, and start promptly at 8 am. We start with a 5 minute health tip, then warm up, walk for 50 minutes then regroup for a cool down and fruit and water refreshments donated each week. We end at 9 am and welcome people of all ages and fitness levels to join us. New participants should arrive at 7:45 am to register.

Cost: Free