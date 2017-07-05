Ways to Reset This Summer

Happy summer from Well-Being Hawaii! Whether you’re strong, happy, and have a good routine or want to recommit to your goals after indulging too much at a Fourth of July barbecue, summer is a good time to check in on your health. If you’re looking for inspiration, check out our tips for having a healthier summer.

Get back to the basics

The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) offers guidelines and inspiration for smart and mindful eating. If you’re not sure how much you’re eating in a day, try a food journal or food tracking app. If you choose an app, many calculate how many calories you can eat based on whether you want to lose, gain, or maintain your weight. You can also try the USDA’s body weight planner. If you’re not sure where to start, you can call an HMSA health coach at 1 (855) 329-5461 or talk to your doctor.

Start small

Improving your health and well-being is an ongoing process that takes time, effort, and consistency. To create a healthier lifestyle you can maintain, researchers suggest starting small. Smaller goals such as eating sliced fruit for breakfast, waking up 10 minutes earlier in the morning, or doing five push-ups a day can build confidence and create a foundation to build on.

Try something new

The American Heart Association recommends 30 minutes of moderate aerobic activity at least five times a week and muscle-strengthening activities at least twice a week for good cardiovascular health. If it works for you, try something different. Take the stairs instead of the elevator or try a new class. Blogger Craig De Silva recently started doing yoga to get out of his comfort zone and improve his flexibility.

Go at your own pace

Blogger Hayley Musashi is a former college athlete who stays fit by switching up her daily workouts. “What made me a better athlete and happier person is learning to focus on how far I’ve come and not comparing my progress to others,” she says.

Get more sleep

Not getting the recommended 7 to 9 hours of sleep for adults can affect memory, weaken the immune system, and increase perception of pain. To improve his health, blogger Ash Tsuji made it a goal to get at least seven hours of sleep a night. “I have more energy and even lost a few pounds along the way,” he says.

Take time to unwind

Many of us simply feel better when we take time to recharge in healthy ways. Marlene Nakamoto started using a meditation app, which she finds calming and easy to do at least once a week. Fernando Pacheco has taken up collage art, which gives him a sense of accomplishment and enjoyment. Michelle Sullivan takes time to nurture important relationships in fun ways like making homemade ice cream or hiking a new trail.

Take advantage of the season

In the summer, we enjoy more hours of daylight. Jamie Nakasone makes the most of the extra time by walking and tending to her garden. She says the late afternoon is her favorite time to go walking because the air is cooling down and the color of the sky is rejuvenating. She ends the day by checking on her garden, where she gets a well-being boost from seeing her plants flourish.

How are you improving your health and well-being this summer? Share your tips in the comments below.