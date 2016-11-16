Ways to Survive Cold and Flu Season

In case you haven’t noticed, we’re in the midst of the flu season, which typically lasts from October to May. It’s not too late to get your flu shot!

Hopefully, you won’t come down with the flu or a cold to squash any thoughts of fun and cheer during this holiday season, but why tempt fate? The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) offers helpful information about this year’s flu season, as well as some facts about the common cold.

Luckily, I rarely get the flu (knock on wood), but I do come down with a cold two to three times a year. When that happens, I use a combination of drugs, home remedies, and common sense to get me through the misery of being sick.

I recently read about an old wives’ tale home remedy for chest congestion. First, you remove the fat from a skunk. Then, swallow two to three spoonfuls of the skunk fat to get rid of your phlegm. Voila!

It’s a good thing we don’t have skunks in Hawaii, or they’d be running for their lives from a bunch of coughing, wheezing (and probably, reeking) locals. Thankfully, I have wiser friends on social media who shared tips with me on keeping colds or the flu at bay, and what they do once they do get sick.

How do you avoid catching the flu or a cold?

Jeremy: I stop or limit exposure to others.

Danielle: Apple cider vinegar! It tastes awful, but works like a charm. I take it straight up – a shot every morning and chase it with my coffee.

Linh: To stave off cold and flu season, I become a germaphobe. I clean the less conspicuous places like faucet knobs, door handles, light switches, anything with multiples touches. And don't forget taking a multivitamin; it never hurts.

Susan: I wash my hands well. It really works. I can't remember the last time I was sick.



How do you treat the flu or a cold?

Angelica: Vicks on chest and back, a kerchief around the neck – has been and still does the trick for me any time. If you have fever, it is important to stay in bed. Nivea in your nose seems to loosen whatever clogs your nasal passage. Nivea has high water content. Everything in your nose dries to crumbles and can easily be blown out.

Cheryl: Dayquil, Nyquil, and a good night’s sleep.

Charles: Two aspirins and a vitamin C, and then sleep to sweat. No matter how unpleasant, break the fever by bundling up and hittin' the hay. Stay hydrated throughout the process.

Maria: Use a Neti pot with salt water for nasal congestion. Gargle salt water or Listerine for scratchy throat.

Marilyn: Vitamin C and zinc pills right away.

Jo Ann: I eat dried lemon peel!

We all have our special mix of remedies when we’re sick. What are some of your tried-and-true tips? Share them below or on our Facebook page.