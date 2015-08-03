Well-Being at Work: Hawaiian Airlines Hula

What do you get when you mix a group of Hawaiian Airlines employees, Meghan Trainor, and a table top speaker in a semi-empty cafeteria on a Friday afternoon? A group of hula dancers who are ready to perform at the company’s next luau, of course. Well, maybe not all of them will be willing to get up on stage and show their new moves, but with a few more practice sessions, I’m pretty confident they could bring the house down.

Earlier this year, I was invited to lead an activity for the company’s Loyalty and Travel Products team. Lori Watanabe, one of the team members and a hula sister from my hana-bata days, said each month a team member is responsible for planning something. Watanabe said there are no rules but in general, they try to make sure it’s health and fitness related.

“There’s actually a larger, company-wide health and fitness program,” Lori said, “but this one is separate and really just a fun, team bonding activity for our department.”

Lori has being doing cross-fit regularly for the past 3½ years but says she loves the opportunity to do something fun at work with her co-workers. Some of the other activities they’ve done include scavenger hunts, relay races, Pilates, cooking demos, ergonomic lectures, and Tai Chi.

So I’m sure you’re wondering what Meghan Trainor and hula have to do with each other? No, we didn’t learn how to hula to “Dear Future Husband,” but the song has a great beat to demonstrate the basic foot moves, break the ice, and as Lori said “really get your heart rate up.”