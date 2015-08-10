Well-Being Hawaii at Comic Con Honolulu

By Jamie Nakasone and Fernando Pacheco

We at Well-Being Hawaii wanted to find out how hobbies benefit your health, and what better place to talk to people about hobbies than Comic Con Honolulu? In its debut year, the fan convention swept through the Hawaii Convention Center from July 24-26.

We spoke to comic book enthusiasts, gamers, sci-fi fans and others about how hobbies enrich their lives. The people we encountered (some in costume and some not) told us that their hobbies provide a relief from their daily stresses, a creative outlet, and often a chance to socialize with others who share similar likes.

