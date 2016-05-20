Well-Being Hawaii Goes to Goodwill

When I was growing up, my mom loved to go to Goodwill to leaf through cookbooks and shop for deals. Instead of going in with her, I preferred to sit in the car and inpatiently wait for her to resurface. Now that I’m older and wiser, I realize that it was a missed opportunity. Bargain hunting has many well-being benefits that include:

• Spending less money.

This is helpful whether you're a parent with children who grow out of clothes quickly or a working professional looking to save on brand name items. Earlier this year, I went to Goodwill and found tops for work, casual wear for the weekends, and a comfortable workout top all for a little more than $20.

• The opportunity to try something different.

Finding something you may not have otherwise discovered, such as a unique outfit or a novel cookbook, can give you a sense of accomplishment and pride. You can even find supplies or inspiration for your next DIY project.

• Helping to reduce waste and support local jobs.

In addition to keeping tons of items out of the landfill each year, Goodwill Hawaii helps hundreds of people with employment barriers find jobs and become self-sufficient.

So when we learned that Goodwill Kaimuki was redesigned with a brighter color palette and refreshed window displays, it seemed like the perfect opportunity to go together and check it out. Here’s what the Well-Being Hawaii team found on our recent visit:

What do you like about shopping at Goodwill Hawaii?