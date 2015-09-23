Well-Being Hawaii Launch Party

Tuesday night, we celebrated the official launch of Well-Being Hawaii!

The HMSA Neighborhood Center was bustling – with live music from Erin Smith, social media games, photo ops, prizes, and of course, plenty of healthy and tasty food.

Dennis Brown, president of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Hawaii, was the lucky winner of our grand prize raffle, an Apple Watch!

A few photos from the event are below, but be sure to check out the whole album on our Facebook page. Stay tuned to our blog for the latest stories to inspire and educate you about all things health and well-being in Hawaii!

Mahalo to everyone who joined us for our celebration!

