Well-Being Hawaii's Holiday Beats Playlist

We all know it can be hard to find the time and motivation to work out during the holiday season, not to mention all the sweet treats tempting us to skip the gym.

But what if you had a secret weapon to beat holiday exercise excuses? The Well-Being Hawaii team put together our list of favorite holiday beats to keep you in the spirit and encouraged to get moving!

1. Christmas (Baby Please Come Home) by Mariah Carey

2. Underneath the Tree by Kelly Clarkson

3. Winter Wonderland by Sleeper Agent

4. What Christmas Means To Me by Stevie Wonder

5. Step into Christmas by Elton John

6. Oi To the World by No Doubt

7. Twelve Days of Christmas by Relient K

8. We Need a Little Christmas by the cast of Glee

9. Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy by Pentatonix

10. Everyday Christmas by MU330

11. All I Want For Christmas Is You by Mariah Carey

12. Run Run Rudolph by Bryan Adams

13. Carol of the Bells by Trans-Siberian Orchestra

14. Last Christmas by Cascada

15. Feliz Navidad by José Feliciano

Do you have a holiday song that you wouldn't skip over while working out? Let us know your favorite in the comments below!