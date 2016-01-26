Well-Being Hawaii Taste Test: Cherimoya

By Jamie Nakasone and Fernando Pacheco

Cheri-what?

Cherimoya. It’s an odd-looking fruit that not many have heard of, much less tasted. In this video, watch our Well-Being Hawaii bloggers smell, taste, and try to say the name of this intriguing fruit for the first time.

As you’ll see in the video, experiencing the cherimoya fruit can be as simple as breaking it open and diving in with a spoon. Just make sure it’s ripe enough and you don’t eat the seeds. But happily, like many fruits, cherimoya can be enjoyed a variety of ways. Its custard-like texture and sweet taste make it ideal for smoothies or fruit salads. Freeze it to eat like ice cream, or use it as a topping for cereal, waffles, and yogurt.

If you’ve tried cherimoya before, let us know what you think of it. Have other suggestions for ways to eat it? Share them below or on Facebook.