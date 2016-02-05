Well-Being Hawaii Tries the #PowerOfMakeup

My parents often jokingly ask me where I learned to be so high maintenance in my beauty routine. I always laugh at them because I’ve never viewed my routine as high maintenance. It’s more of a confidence booster. Don’t get me wrong, I don’t hate the way I look sans makeup because I have no problem going out in public au naturale. The actual act of drawing my eyebrows, contouring, highlighting, applying eye shadow, etc. and then seeing what I’ve created is an energy booster stronger than my morning coffee. It’s also really fun!

According to an article on Yahoo! Beauty, Dr. Vivian Diller, a practicing psychologist based in New York City said that taking care of our personal beauty needs may help us live a long life well into our 80s and 90s.

In an effort to show others that makeup is equal parts fun and confidence-boosting, a few of the makeup-loving Well-Being Hawaii bloggers tried the #PowerOfMakeup challenge. In 2015, YouTube beauty guru NikkieTutorials posted a video tutorial showing viewers the power of makeup. Her video has since gone viral and empowers makeup lovers to embrace both natural beauty and makeup beauty.

