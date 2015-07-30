What Does Well-being Mean to You?

I interviewed some friends and family (OK, just one friend and two family members) to see what they thought of well-being. Their definitions ran the gamut, but suffice it to say that, according to them, well-being is not just physical health.

And they're right! Well-being is your total health – it's how the different parts of your life come together to affect how you feel. According to Healthways, a company that gathers data on national total health, well-being can be broken down into these five categories:

1. Purpose: Liking what you do each day and being motivated to achieve your goals.

2. Social: Having supportive relationships and love in your life.

3. Financial: Managing your economic life to reduce stress and increase security.

4. Community: Liking where you live, feeling safe, and having pride in your community.

5. Physical: Having good health and enough energy to get things done daily.

So, what does well-being mean to you?