What's so great about a Hydro Flask?

“It keeps my water cold long time….”

“The colors are really nice… ”

“I snuck mine into the movie theater…”

No matter what the reason, if you’d asked me last year to pay $25 for a water bottle, I would’ve said, “Crazy?!?.” In fact, the 12-oz. Hydro Flask that I got for Christmas (the red one above) sat on the shelf for six months before I finally used it (and then only because I lost the lid from my 7-11 coffee mug).

But in March, I finally gave in. I joined my co-workers and stood in line for more than 20 minutes to buy two limited edition HMSA Hydro Flasks. This was the second time our company ordered these stainless steel, vacuum insulated water bottles and 700 of them sold out within 24 hours.

Why stand in line when I already have one? Well, let’s be honest, partly because everyone else was doing it. But also because I love my Hydro Flask. And I want to share this new found love with others.

During the week, I save money on coffee. And now that my daughter carries one, drinking water (instead of juice or soda) has become a habit.

Of course, I also love to accessorize. Hydro Flask handles, vinyl stickers, and colorful lids make it easy to personalize. As you can see, I’m not alone.

What do you love most about your Hydro Flask?