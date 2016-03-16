Why I Watercolor

“When we love, we always strive to become better than we are. When we strive to become better than we are, everything around us becomes better too.”

― Paulo Coelho, The Alchemist

I always wanted to be an artist and took many classes in college including ceramics, drawing, and fashion illustration. Although I didn't pursue art as my major, I'm drawn to it in every day life and try to capture what inspires me. I often take photos of fresh fruit, nature, yoga, coffee, and anything colorful, to name a few.

Fueled and inspired by my long-standing love of art, I decided to register for a watercolor class last year and pursue a passion I had been interested in for years.

Before long, I completed three semesters of watercolor class with artist and designer Anthony Lee, who teaches at Honolulu Museum of Art. In each class, I learned something new about myself and how to improve my watercoloring technique.

I found that one of the best parts of attending a class is that you have the opportunity to learn from your classmates and see different types of styles and perspectives. There's no one way to paint and there's no right or wrong.

This lesson made me reflect and realize that life is similar. There isn't a set path and everyone is different. That's what makes life amazing.

These days, I love to paint local produce. I enjoy painting fruits and vegetables because it relieves stress and it's a calorie-free hobby. I feel accomplished after each piece and it boosts my well-being.



Market produce by Jennifer Lieu.

My advice is this: If you’ve ever wanted to paint, you don’t need a lot to start. Just do it. There are many classes, including online videos to draw inspiration from. If you've always wanted to learn, don't hesitate. Life is short, do the things you love!