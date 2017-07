Working Together for a Healthy Future

More than 50 people gathered for a malama aina community work day at Uncle Danny Bishop's loi in Punaluu this weekend. Join Well-Being Hawaii blogger Moani Wright-Van Alst to see how they worked together to prep a loi kalo, or taro patch, in an effort to create sustainable, healthy communities.

Want to participate in future activities? Learn more at the Punalu`u Ahupua`a Farms website.