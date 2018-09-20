Workout: 5-minute Stairs

Think you can’t fit in a workout before your next meeting? Try this quick stair workout by personal trainer Iokepa Bahilot. Short workouts like this one can help you stay energized throughout the day. So take a few minutes and step up your fitness game.

Warmup

Face the stairs. Step up and then down on the first stair. You can take it slow or speed up with caution to make it more difficult. Repeat 15 times.

Forward-facing stair lunge

Face away from the stairs. Place your left foot on the first stair. Carefully step forward with the right leg and lower your hips until both knees are bent at about a 90-degree angle. Return to your starting position. Repeat five times on each side.

Side steps

Face the wall. Start with your feet together on the floor. Step up onto the first stair with your right foot followed by your left so they’re side-by-side on the first stair. Step down with your left foot and then your right foot. You can skip a stair if you want to make it harder. Repeat 15 times.

Squat and flip

Face the wall. Stand with your left foot on the floor and your right foot on the first stair. Squat until your hips are below your knees. Stand up and flip around by keeping your right leg on the first stair and swinging your left foot to the third or fourth step. Squat and repeat 10 times. If you need more space, go to the next flight of stairs or walk down to where you started.

