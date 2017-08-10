Yoga for a Healthy Pregnancy

To stay active during pregnancy, Maile Alsup worked with her doctor to modify her exercise routine. These days, Alsup does prenatal yoga instead of hot yoga, walks instead of runs, and swims in a pool for variety. She loves this combination and plans to keep exercising through the rest of her pregnancy. “The main thing is to listen to your body,” she says.

Last month, Alsup and fellow HMSA member Jamie Mow attended a prenatal yoga class at Kapiolani Women's Center. To learn about the benefits of prenatal yoga and exercise during pregnancy, we talked to yoga instructor Sadie Yeater and Angela M. Pratt, M.D., chief of obstetrics and gynecology at Kapiolani Medical Center for Women & Children. See how exercise like prenatal yoga can help you have a healthy pregnancy:

