You can be a Runner, Too

It’s no secret that running is one of the best ways to get fit and stay fit. But it’s not an easy habit to build. If you’ve always wanted be a runner but don’t know how to get started, you’re in luck. The Mid-Pacific Road Runners Club is sponsoring Pune`e to 5K, a program for beginning runners.

“The key to distance running is consistency,” says Ron Alford, President of the Mid-Pacific Road Runners Club and certified running coach. To begin running, you need to start gradually and build endurance over time by training several times a week. Alford says there are three things that will help you stay with an exercise program: a schedule, a training partner or group, and a goal.

A schedule keeps you from having to decide whether you’re doing to run daily. Instead, you’ll know what days and times you plan to train. Otherwise, it’s easy to say “I’ll train tomorrow” until you’ve stopped training completely. A training partner or group draws you out, even on days you don’t feel like training — the social element makes it fun! A goal keeps you focused. Once you commit, you’re less likely to skip training days.

With the Pune‘e to 5K program, you’ll get all three!

The group meets for two hour-long sessions per week for 10 weeks, building to a 5K race. You’ll start off slow with gentle running segments and gradually build your endurance. All coaches are certified by the Road Runners Club of America and the program is supported by Jaco Rehab Hawaii, who will collaborate with coaches to educate participants on proper running form and injury prevention. After all your hard work, you’ll run the Silvia A. Martz Memorial 5K on Sunday, November 26.

So come on — you can be a runner, too!



Pune‘e to 5K program

Begins Saturday, September 16

Ala Moana Beach Park

Saturdays at 6:30 a.m.

Wednesdays at 5:30 p.m.

Program entry fee includes the 10-week training program, one-year membership in the Mid-Pacific Road Runners Club, and entry into the 5K race.